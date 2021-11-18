MEMPHIS, Tenn. — (WREG) Rapper Young Dolph did his last known interview with Memphis TV station WREG two days before his death, showing support for a local cancer clinic where several of his family members received treatment.

Adolphus Thornton Jr., better known as Young Dolph, was killed Wednesday afternoon in a shooting at a Memphis bakery where he had just bought cookies. Police are investigating. So far no arrests or suspects have been announced.

Dolph was raised in South Memphis and visited his hometown often. On Monday, he was involved with a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway at a Memphis mall, and he said he had plans to do more throughout the week.

Earlier in the day, Dolph visited the West Cancer Center & Research Institute in Germantown, where he met with staff members and told them how much he appreciated their work.

Dolph said he had an aunt who was currently in treatment at the center, and his grandmother and uncle had previously come through the doors of the West Clinic.

“Over the years, I had several family members to come through here and been patients of this clinic, so I just really wanted to show up and show them my support, and show them how thankful I am, just for them being there,” he said.

“I appreciate all the love, all the support throughout the whole city,” he said.