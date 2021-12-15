MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Slain Memphis rapper Young Dolph received recognition in his South Memphis neighborhood Wednesday.

An honorary street sign for Adolph “Young Dolph” Thornton Jr. Avenue was unveiled in front of a crowd at the intersection of Dunn Avenue and Airways Boulevard. City Councilman JB Smiley, who sponsored the resolution, made remarks at the ceremony.

Dolph’s lifetime partner Mia, his children and parents were on hand for the special moment.

Dolph was killed Nov. 17 in a shooting at Makeda’s Cookies a few blocks away on Airways. The rap star had stopped in the store to buy cookies.

To date, no one has been brought to justice in his death.

HAPPENING NOW: Honorary street sign unveiling of Adolph “Young Dolph” Thornton Jr. Avenue. at the intersection of Dunn Avenue & Airways Blvd.



Dolph’s lifetime partner Mia, his children & parents are all here for the special moment. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/jMu5hahmLQ — Bria Jones (@BriaJonesTV) December 15, 2021