MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The search is still on for Justin Johnson, the man named by federal authorities as a suspect in the murder case of rapper Young Dolph.

Over the weekend, the Instagram account for Straight Drop, the stage name Johnson uses as a rapper, contained a post saying he would turn himself to Shelby County authorities on Monday, and that he was innocent.

But apparently, that didn’t happen. Instead, a new music video by Straight Drop premiered on the rapper’s Instagram account and an associated Youtube page at noon Central time Monday.

The video contained shots of the Bass Pro Shop in downtown Memphis, and was filmed in front of a Quik Stop gas station, though the location of that gas station was not clear.

By Tuesday morning, the Straight Drop Instagram account was not available online.

Justin Johnson was not listed in the Shelby County Jail log Tuesday, and social media accounts for the US Marshals and Memphis Police have not posted that there has been any arrest or capture.



The Marshals’ Twitter account still contained the post from Jan. 6 offering a $15,000 reward for information.

An attorney believed to represent Johnson has not yet returned a phone call requesting information.

Johnson has been added to TBI’s “Most Wanted” list. The TBI is also offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest.

According to law enforcement, Johnson is about five feet, eight inches tall weighing about 190 pounds. He also has the name “Jaiya” tattooed on his right arm.

Adolph Thornton Jr., better known as Young Dolph, was shot and killed Nov. 17 at a cookie store on Airways in the South Memphis neighborhood where he grew up.

Photos from surveillance video released by Memphis Police show two armed men outside the store. So far, Johnson is the only suspect in the case who has been identified by authorities.