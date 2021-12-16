WARNING: There may be explicit lyrics in the video below.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hundreds attended a memorial Thursday in Memphis for slain rapper Young Dolph.

The ceremony inside the FedExForum in Memphis will be a celebration of life honoring Adolph Robert Thornton Jr.

The ceremony started with tribute videos from other music artists & producers including T.I., Gucci and Memphis hip-hop legends. Former Memphis Mayor Willie Herenton was the first speaker. He shared a message of unity.

Young Dolph, who grew up in South Memphis and returned often, was shot to death Nov. 17 after buying cookies at Makeda’s Cookies on Airways Boulevard. His killers have not been brought to justice.

Wednesday, a portion of a street in Memphis was renamed in honor of Young Dolph.