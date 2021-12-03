MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis councilman announced Friday that Memphis will honor Young Dolph’s life by renaming a South Memphis street after him.

Memphis Councilman J.B. Smiley Jr. will sponsor a resolution celebrating Young Dolph’s legacy on Dec. 7, according to the news release.

The new name will be unveiled at a public ceremony held at Dunn Avenue and Airways Boulevard on Dec. 15 at 1:00 p.m.

The city will then vote on the renaming once the street name is announced.



It’s been over two weeks since the Memphis rapper was gunned down at Makeda’s Cookies on Airways. The family of Young Dolph extended their gratitude towards Councilman Smiley stating:



“Countries and communities all over the world have been honoring his life with murals and dedications, and these public acts of love are received warmly by our family. But how much more meaningful would it be to have his very own hometown do the same.”

According to the news release, the family is organizing a public memorial service and will provide more information when it becomes available.