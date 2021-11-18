MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a shooting at a Family Dollar on Airways, near a memorial for Memphis rapper Young Dolph.
The shooting reportedly happened at the Family Dollar near Airways Boulevard and Ketchum Road Thursday afternoon.
Memphis Police say one person was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. Police say two people were detained on the scene and another was detained at Mississippi and Kerr after “a brief pursuit.”
Memphis Police say the cause of the shooting is under investigation.
The shooting happened near Makeda’s Cookies, where Memphis rapper Young Dolph was gunned down Wednesday. Fans of Young Dolph had set up a memorial for him at the bakery.
This is a developing story.