MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a shooting at a Family Dollar on Airways, near a memorial for Memphis rapper Young Dolph.

The shooting reportedly happened at the Family Dollar near Airways Boulevard and Ketchum Road Thursday afternoon.

Memphis Police say one person was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. Police say two people were detained on the scene and another was detained at Mississippi and Kerr after “a brief pursuit.”

Memphis Police say the cause of the shooting is under investigation.

The shooting happened near Makeda’s Cookies, where Memphis rapper Young Dolph was gunned down Wednesday. Fans of Young Dolph had set up a memorial for him at the bakery.

JUST IN: Memphis police is on the scene of a possible shooting that happened feet away from a where a memorial has been set up for Young Dolph. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/lM1D4mzhUp — Jordan James (@JordanJamesTV) November 18, 2021

