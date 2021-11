Memphis-based rapper Young Dolph, whose real name is Adolph Thorton, Jr., was reportedly shot and killed Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 at the age of 36. Sources told WREG Young Dolph was shot to death at a cookie shop in Memphis.

Young Dolph’s first album, King of Memphis, was released in 2016 and peaked at no. 49 on the Billboard charts.

