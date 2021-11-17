MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police chief CJ Davis addressed the shooting at Makeda’s Butter Cookies in South Memphis at 2370 Airways Boulevard where Rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon.

On November 17, 2021, at 12:24 pm, Memphis Police Officers responded to the scene of a shooting at 2370 Airways. One male victim was located and was pronounced dead at the scene. No suspect info is available at this time.

The preliminary information indicates that the victim is Adolph Robert Thornton Jr. However, this information will be confirmed once the identification process has been completed.

The shooting is another example of the senseless gun violence we are experiencing locally and nationwide. Our hearts go out to the Thornton family and all who are affected by this horrific act of violence.

The men and women of the Memphis Police Department are committed to working with our community to curb these types of incidents. We are also dedicated to bringing those responsible for today’s shooting to justice. We encourage anyone with any information on this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Chief CJ Davis