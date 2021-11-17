MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police chief CJ Davis addressed the shooting at Makeda’s Butter Cookies in South Memphis at 2370 Airways Boulevard where Rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon.
On November 17, 2021, at 12:24 pm, Memphis Police Officers responded to the scene of a shooting at 2370 Airways. One male victim was located and was pronounced dead at the scene. No suspect info is available at this time.
The preliminary information indicates that the victim is Adolph Robert Thornton Jr. However, this information will be confirmed once the identification process has been completed.
The shooting is another example of the senseless gun violence we are experiencing locally and nationwide. Our hearts go out to the Thornton family and all who are affected by this horrific act of violence.
The men and women of the Memphis Police Department are committed to working with our community to curb these types of incidents. We are also dedicated to bringing those responsible for today’s shooting to justice. We encourage anyone with any information on this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Chief CJ Davis
Shelby County Board of Commissioners’ Chairman Willie F. Brooks, Jr stated:
“The death of Memphis Rapper Young Dolph hit home for me. It’s another senseless death in my hometown. Gun violence is rampant in our city and county and the state law that allows individuals to carry guns without a permit isn’t helping. I ask our community to continue to pray for this young man’s family and for our community. This is only one incident in many that impacts not just one family, but our community as a whole.”
State Representative Dwayne Thompson also released a statement on the tragic shooting:
“I am saddened by the tragic murder of Young Dolph today. While I did not know him personally, his devoted parents live in my neighborhood and my heart goes out to them along with the rest of his family, his friends and fans. Young Dolph was an icon to many, not just for his talent, but as one who gave back to his community. It’s heartbreaking to hear of his passing, along with all the other victims of senseless gun violence plaguing our community. “