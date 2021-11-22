MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A community is still struggling to understand what led to the killing of rapper Young Dolph – in the same community he returned to help. Legends in the music industry were also shocked following the shooting death of the young performer at the peak of his career.

Someone who knows the power of music — from all genres, is Larry Dodson. The former lead singer with the legendary Bar-Kay’s has been creating music for nearly half a century.

He knows this is a loss that will be felt for many years to come.

“It’s so unfortunate what happened to Young Dolph, who was yet another kid who is trying to remold his image,” Dodson said. “Unfortunately the streets can be terrible, for a lot of different reasons…but we just have to reach one – each one can help. But prayers go out to Young Dolph and his family.”

A huge loss for not only his many fans, but also to this South Memphis community – one Young Dolph was proud to support.

Sadly, it’s now a community at the center of a murder investigation.

When it comes to what happened outside Makeda’s, just looking at this memorial speaks volumes and that’s what police are hoping for as they do not want what happened here to remain shrouded in silence.

The investigation into the slain rappers death continues.

If you have any information that could help detectives, call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH.