MEMPHIS, Tenn. — U.S. Marshals, Memphis Police Department, Crime Stoppers and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have identified a suspect wanted in the Young Dolph murder.

Justin Johnson, 23, is wanted for shooting and killing Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr., known by stage name “Young Dolph” on November 17, according to a press release Wednesday.

Justin Johnson is wanted in the murder of rapper Young Dolph. (Photo: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Young Dolph was killed at Makeda’s Cookies on Airways Boulevard near Ketchum in Memphis.

Police issued a warrant for Johnson for first-degree murder. Johnson also has a warrant for violation of federal supervised release. He is wanted by TBI for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and theft of property.

A $15,000 reward is being offered in Johnson’s capture.

U.S. Marshals are offering up to $10,000 and MPD and Crime Stoppers are offering up to $2,500 for Johnson’s arrest. Johnson has also been added to TBI’s “Most Wanted” list.

According to law enforcement, Johnson is about five feet, eight inches tall weighing about 190 pounds. He also has the name “Jaiya” tattooed on his right arm.

If you have any information about Johnson’s whereabouts, you are urged to call U.S. Marshals at (901)-275-4562, (901)-601-1575, or (731)-571-0280.

You can also submit a tip at https://www.usmarshals.gov/

NEXT: Hear Young Dolph’s family speak out following his death