MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Makeda’s Cookies gave a statement on Facebook Thursday morning after the fatal shooting that took rapper Young Dolph’s life in front of their store on November 17.

The statement reads as follows:

Because of this senseless tragedy. Makedas Cookies has decided to close today. We are heartbroken and saddened by the passing of Young Dolph. He was a regular customer and loved Makedas Cookies. Our hearts and condolences goes out to his family.

In the post, they stated that the business is heartbroken by his passing.

Teddy bears, flowers, and candles have been set up outside of the shop. Fans say they set all of this up to show support for their favorite rapper.

“He talked about hustling, getting out of Memphis, and giving back. I’m just here to show my love and support,” said Nzinga Kearney.

The Black-owned cookie shop, who takes pride in their famous butter cookies, said Dolph was a regular customer. Makeda’s posted the rapper on their Instagram just seven days before his death.

Their shop was completely boarded up on Thursday morning.

We're live this morning outside Makeda's Cookie shop where Memphis rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed yesterday afternoon.



The shop released this statement overnight via social media.

As the crowd grew outside the south Memphis location Thursday, Memphis Police moved in to control the crowd once a few fans started spray painting the walls of the business with the rapper’s lyrics and his name.

Memorial to Young Dolph growing at shooting scene outside Makeda's Cookies.

Fans say Dolph’s death now leaves a sad mark not only on the business but in the community.

“This location will never be the same,” said Kenny Lee. “Memphis will never be the same.”

Makeda’s also announced that they will be closed. It’s still unclear how long the store will remain closed. The shop also suffered damages due to the fired shots.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the bakery. You can click here to donate.