MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five days after the shooting death of rapper Young Dolph inside of a cookie shop, Makeda’s Cookies is reopening its downtown location.

For the first time in days Monday, Makeda’s downtown location at 488 S. Second Street in Memphis was back open. The smell of freshly baked butter cookies fills every inch of the shop.



“That was one thing that Dolph did, [he] use to say when you get off the expressway. He was like, ‘I can smell y’all. I’m getting off the expressway. I had to come in’,” said Raven Winton, Makeda’s Cookies operations manager. “To know that we’re not going to see that face anymore is I’m trying to hold back tears. I’m sorry.”

Both Makeda’s locations were closed after Memphis rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed while inside the store on Airways last Wednesday.

Management said the Airways location, which was damaged by gunfire, will likely remain closed through the end of this year.

Since Dolph’s murder, Winton said they have received support from across the country, including from Dolph’s partner Mia Jaye.

“We couldn’t imagine what she’s going through right now with the kids and everything,” Winton said.

She said they’re still trying to determine what’s next for the shop, but she said they plan on keeping Dolph’s name alive.



“We know that the city is in mourning, and we don’t want to stop that,” Winton said.



Winton said Dolph’s favorite cookie was their chocolate chip.



She said as a way to remember the rapper, who she said was one of their very loyal customers, they plan on renaming the cookie after him.

Makeda’s downtown location will be open all week except for Thanksgiving Day.

“These are amazing people who make amazing cookies, and we just want to make sure that that continues on,” Shaquel Cherry, a longtime customer, said.



A Gofundme page for Makeda’s had raised $85,000 of a $150,000 goal toward reopening as of Monday. If you are interesting in donating to Makeda’s Cookies, visit their GoFundMe page.