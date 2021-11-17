MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A community is reeling from the news that one of their own, rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed in an area not far from where he was raised.

He was killed Wednesday in a shooting at a cookie shop in Memphis, according to preliminary information from Memphis Police. He was 36-years-old.

Moments after learning what happened, many of his fans gathered nearby.

Many of them driving 3 hours from Mississippi to Memphis, with hopes of leaning more about the violent attack against rapper Young Dolph– a man who proclaimed to be the ‘King of Memphis.’

It’s the type of news that has left fans like Robert in utter disbelief.

“It was shocking, I thought it was a myth,” he said.

Fans like Philip gathered to reflect on the many times the 36-year old Memphis-raised rapper would come back in order to give back.

“I love Young Dolph. He did so much for the city. Prayers to his family,” he said. “Young Dolph had shot a free show, he paid for everything. He paid for artists to come out…up and coming artists. I appreciated everything he done for the hood.”

Sadly, the same streets he loved so much is where he would take his last breath.

At sundown, the investigation was still ongoing with more questions than answers. Police are hoping will come forward with information leading to those responsible.

It’s a sad day for fans who are still grappling with grief.

“Once you get out of the streets, you make a way out…you stay out,” Robert said. “The streets will take you under you know.”