MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousand of fans will be at the FedEx Forum on Dec. 16 to honor the life of Young Dolph, but his loved ones gathered the day before for the unveiling of his honorary street name.

Young Dolph’s son pulled the string on Adolph “Young Dolph” Thorton Jr. Avenue in the heart of the Castalia Heights community. It is a road that Mia Jaye, Young Dolph’s partner and mother of his two children, hopes will be a road of inspiration for the community.

“I think he’s more than deserving to have a street named after him, in honor of him so children of this community will be able to look forward to more than what their environment presents them,” Mia said.

Keeping his memory alive, more than 5,000 fans will gather Thursday for a grand celebration of life. Mia said with his untimely murder, the tribute of the street sign is both bittersweet and heartwarming.

“This is just an illustration of the great work Adolph did within this community,” Mia said. “It just allows for us to continue to see his legacy visually although we know we are going to continue to carry it out.”

That includes his charitable work and love for the city of Memphis. Young Dolph’s aunt, Rita Myers, agreed with Mia Jaye and promised to keep his legacy alive.

“I guarantee you, we guarantee you, that his legacy will live on,” Myers said.

The FedExForum said doors for the celebration of life will open at 11 a.m. Thursday.