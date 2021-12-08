MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The YMCA is offering a new incentive for employees as they hope to fill more positions across Memphis and the Mid-South.

The YMCA of Memphis & the Mid-South said they are hoping to add additional team members in a variety of departments and to its Child Care services team, which provides Before & After school care for thousands of children in the Mid-South.

A new incentive they hope will make a difference is free and reduced school-aged child care services for its full-time and part-time employees.

This announcement comes ahead of their upcoming hiring event on Dec. 14th and 15th.

Senior VP of Operations Shauna Bateman hopes this new incentive will take the stress out of finding a job.

“Finding high quality and reliable childcare services can often be a challenge for our employees,” she said. “We hope to alleviate some of that stress by offering the same great child care programs to our employees that are enjoyed by our program participants and their families.”

According to the YMCA, staff members will also receive other incentives such as free Before & After Care services at YMCA served schools, free Holiday Camp, and Summer Camp for school aged children, among other benefits including a free family-level YMCA Membership.

More information about the hiring event and applications for all available positions can be found here.