WREG General Manager Ron Walter retiring after 34 years

MEMPHIS, Tenn.— It’s a bittersweet day here at WREG News Channel 3. Today, our general manager Ron Walter announced he’s retiring after 34 years at the station.

He started at WREG in March of 1987, and after 12,508 days—yes, he did the math—Ron decided he wanted to leave what he calls “the best job in Memphis and all of America.”

“You are the most remarkable team ever assembled, winning by all measures and doing so with determination, spirt and esprits de corps,” Ron said as he announced his retirement this afternoon.

Ron has worked in the news business for most of his life, starting with throwing the Pittsburg Courier when he was 11 years old. He was hired as director of marketing, production and client services on March 23, 1987.

In January of 1991, he was promoted to Station Manager. He served in that position until October of 2004, when he was promoted to President and General Manager.

“Special thanks to all of you who greet me cordially whenever you see me and inspire me daily to do the best possible job I can,” Ron said. “Your wisdom, creativity, grit, optimism, guidance and kindness are what keeping me going.”

We’ll miss you, Ron!

