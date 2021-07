MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a two-vehicle crash that left one person in critical condition early Saturday.

One person was taken to Regional One in critical condition. The deputy and two other people were taken to hospitals in non-critical condition, the sheriff’s office said.

The wreck happened at 2:30 a.m. on Highway 51 just north of the Wolf River.

The sheriff’s office said the crash is under investigation.