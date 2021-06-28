Wreck blocks eastbound I-40 at Warford

Local

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 are blocked at Warford Street for a wreck Monday afternoon, TDOT reported.

WREG’s Melissa Moon says it appears a white truck went off the interstate and onto the road below. The truck could be seen on its side on Warford.

Memphis Police said one person was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, and a second party was listed as non-critical.

Cameras show several emergency vehicles both on I-40 and Warford Street, which runs beneath the interstate under an overpass.

TDOT said the wreck involves multiple vehicles.

Westbound lanes of the interstate are open. WREG is working to learn more.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Father of murdered woman whose body was found in vehicle escorted out of Carter County court

Times Square shooting: Video of alleged gunman after tourist shot

10 dead, rescuers continue search with more than 150 people missing

Man accused of posing as law enforcement officer, pulling gun during road rage incident in Old Hickory

Missing girl found in DeKalb County

More News