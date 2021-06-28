Wreck blocks eastbound I-40 at Warford

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 are blocked at Warford Street for a wreck Monday afternoon, TDOT reported.

WREG’s Melissa Moon says it appears a white truck went off the interstate and onto the road below. The truck could be seen on its side on Warford.

East bound lanes of I40 closed at Warford after a crash on the overpass there. There is one truck with damage on the bridge and it appears an SUV drove off the overpass. No word on injuries pic.twitter.com/aRtAvMw7V0 — melissa moon (@MMoon_WREG3) June 28, 2021

Memphis Police said one person was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, and a second party was listed as non-critical.

Cameras show several emergency vehicles both on I-40 and Warford Street, which runs beneath the interstate under an overpass.

TDOT said the wreck involves multiple vehicles.

Westbound lanes of the interstate are open. WREG is working to learn more.