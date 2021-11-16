MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are asking for the public’s help finding out what happened to a man who showed up at a Frayser fire station with gunshot wounds.

Police say a man was gunned down Monday night at the Shell Gas station on Rangeline Road in Frayser.



However, when we spoke to the store clerk, he said the shooting did not take place at the gas station.



An eyewitness who did not want to be identified said a woman drove up to the gas station with a man, already injured, sitting in the passenger seat.



He said when she got out of the car to get help, a gun fell out.

However, the witness said she left with the injured man before police arrived.



Memphis Police say the shooting victim was brought to this fire station at the corner of Trezevant Street and Whitney Avenue. They also say that a woman was detained on scene.



The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Police have not said what exactly led to the shooting, but residents agree something should be done to curb gun violence.

“As a collective whole, we can all do a lot better to solve this problem because it is truly definitely out of hand,” Pastor Hosea Houston said.



So, far police have not said if the woman will face any charges.



Memphis police ask if you know anything, contact CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH or submit a tip online.