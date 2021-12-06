MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two victims in this weekend’s shooting that left two teenage girls dead, and another teen mother and a baby injured, were identified by family and friends Monday.

Tonya Dockins said her niece, Phillexus Buchanan, 15, was one of those victims. Buchanan was a 10th grader at Hamilton High School, and her 16th birthday would’ve been this month, she said.

Phillexus Buchanan, 15

Philleah Dockins, her sister, said the group was leaving the Whitehaven/Wooddale game when the shooting happened at a gas station on Elvis Presley Boulevard.

Shelby County Schools confirmed that both teens killed were SCS students, and the other attended Wooddale High School.

“Shelby County Schools is aware of the passing of Wooddale and Hamilton High School students,” the district said in an emailed statement. “However, we are unable to share any personal information. Grief counselors are offering support for students and staff. We share our deepest condolences with the families during this time.”

The names of the victims have not officially been confirmed by SCS or police, though a post on a Wooddale High Facebook account stated a student-athlete named Breunna Woods was killed Friday night.

“On Friday night, Wooddale High School suffered a tremendous loss within our family,” the statement said. “A senseless act of violence took the life of our student-athlete, Breunna Woods. Breunna was a gentle individual that performed exceptionally well within the classroom and on the court. Everyday, she embraced us with her smile and fashion. As we all try to cope with this heartbreaking pain, please continue to pray for her family.”

WREG spoke with several students outside Wooddale on Monday who confirmed the name and said Woods was a cheerleader and homecoming princess for the junior class this year.

The shooting happened around 9:30 at a gas station on Elvis Presley Boulevard, just down the street from Graceland.

Memphis Police said the victims, three teenage girls and a baby, were at a gas pump inside a red Infiniti when a dark-colored Nissan pulled up beside them and fired several shots. The driver of the Nissan fled the scene.

A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, but police reported Saturday morning that they had died from their injuries. Another 16-year-old and the baby are listed in non-critical condition.

Police said the Nissan was later recovered, but no arrests have been made.

The motive behind the shooting is unknown.