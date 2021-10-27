MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are on the scene Wednesday of a stabbing in the Medical District.

According to police, a woman was stabbed to death at the Edison Apartments on Jefferson Ave.

At this time, it’s unclear if investigators know why she was attacked.

Police say a male suspect has been detained. They claim he’s someone the woman knew but haven’t said if he’s a friend, relative or significant other.

Rosie Tellis, another resident in the complex, says she never expected something like this to happen here.

“I just can’t wrap my mind around it. It’s kind of shocking to me that it happened especially in these apartments because it’s quiet over here,” she said.

This is a developing story.