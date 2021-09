MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday evening in southeast Memphis, and witnesses say it happened as relatives gathered after a funeral.

Police and fire responded to the 4800 block of Cromwell near Outland around 6 p.m. Relatives said a woman was shot outside Cromwell Pizza & Deli. Police said she was taken to Regional One.

Family members said they gathered there following a funeral and they say someone drove by and opened fire.

This story will be updated.