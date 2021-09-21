Woman says neighbor pointed Draco toward kids and dog, threatened to ‘air’ them out

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis mother says a neighbor threatened her kids and her dog with a Draco-style gun after their dog got in the woman’s backyard on Wagon Trail Cove in the Westwood area earlier this month.

Karlisha Hobson, 27, turned herself in to police Monday and is facing nine counts of aggravated assault.

Suspect’s home in the forefront and the victim’s house across the street

“I was standing at the edge of my driveway, and she came to the edge of my driveway with the gun,” said the victim, who did not want to be identified.

She told police Hobson threatened to shoot her dog and then pointed the weapon toward her and her eight children and said she was going to “air this (expletive) out.”

“She actually stood there for 10 minutes repeating it over and over again until I moved,” she said. “My children were crying, and everybody was scared. I called 911.”

Wagon Train lane & Wagon Train Cove

Hobson’s sister, though, is telling a different story. Monique Hobson’s said she and her sister were barbecuing on the Labor Day holiday when the neighbors’ pit bull got into their yard and frightened their children.

“He was in the backyard and was barking and growling at the kids. They were back there screaming,” said Hobson.

Monique Hobson

She said her sister asked their neighbor’s boyfriend to come and get the dog, but instead, he pulled out a gun. Hobson said that’s when her sister grabbed a handgun and threatened to shoot the dog.

“She didn’t say she was going to air anything out,” Hobson said. “The neighbor kids weren’t out there. They came out when they heard the commotion.”

Home surveillance video shows the two women meeting in the street. You can also see the dog run toward the victim’s home and some children in the driveway.

Hobson said they later saw police across the street, but the officers never came over to their house to question her sister. She said they found out from the sheriff’s department there was a warrant out for her arrest.

“My sister hasn’t been to sleep since Wednesday,” said Hobson. “I took her to turn herself in yesterday, and it was hard. The only thing we can do is wait and see what happens.”

Karlisha Hobson

The victim said her children were still traumatized by the incident. Karlisha Hobson was released from jail Tuesday on a $10,000 bond. She will make her first appearance before a judge Thursday.