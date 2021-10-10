MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a woman was killed in an overnight hit-and-run crash in South Memphis.

Officers responded to reports of a crash in the area of South Third Street and Maryland Avenue at just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police say woman was hit by a vehicle as she crossed the street. According to the police, she was walking outside of the crosswalk.

No arrests have been made at this time. Police ask that you call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you have any information on this incident.