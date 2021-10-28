MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing a murder charge after police said he stabbed his wife during an argument at the Edison Apartments and tried to clean up the blood with household cleaner and a vacuum.



Memphis Police said that Robert Washington and his wife, Trenecia Brown, were arguing in their apartment off Techno lane. Police said that they found a woman inside the apartment living room sitting on a loveseat, covered in blood and unresponsive.

According to police, they observed blood throughout the apartment as well as Brown having multiple cuts and stab wounds. Memphis Fire said they pronounced her dead on the scene, as she was unable to survive her injuries.



Police said that investigators noted Brown to have sharp force trauma to both front and back of her torso as well as trauma to her right arm.



According to police, Washington was taken to 170 N. Main for questioning, and he waived his Miranda rights.

He told them that he stabbed Brown in the course of arguing with her. Investigators said that Washington told them he tried to clean the blood in the apartment with a vacuum and household cleaner.



Washington is currently facing a first-degree murder charge.



No bond information has been posted at this time. His next court date is set for October 29.