MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting overnight on South Bellevue.

Memphis Police say it happened at 1:30 a.m. Saturday at 1181 S. Bellevue. That address is a Dixie Queen drive-through.

One woman was found shot. She was taken to Regional One and pronounced dead.

Police are looking for a man and woman in a dark-colored Nissan Versa. Call 901-528-CASH with any tips.