MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was found shot Monday after officers responded to a shooting near a shopping center in East Memphis.

Officers heard shots fired around 6 p.m. in the 2800 block of Kirby Road near Quince. They then saw a black Infiniti leaving the scene, and they followed it to St. Francis Hospital.

A female shooting victim was inside that vehicle. Police said she was in critical condition.

One male was detained.