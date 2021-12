CORDOVA, Tenn.– Memphis Police were on the scene Thursday night of a shooting near a shopping center in Cordova.

Police said the shooting took place at 8195 Dexter Road. A female victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

No further information has been released at this time.

WREG will update when more information becomes available.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 8195 Dexter. One female victim was xported to ROH in critical condition. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 24, 2021