MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting took place in Raleigh on Wednesday where a woman was found unresponsive, police say.

According to Memphis police, officers responded to the shooting around noon at 3757 Socorro Drive.

There is no information on the suspect at this time.

If you have any information, call (901)-528-CASH.

