MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman has been indicted on multiple charges in the death of an 11-year-old girl who was accidently shot with a handgun her friends found in a kitchen drawer at a birthday party last summer, Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich announced Tuesday.

On July 7, 2021, Rakasha Sims’ daughter, 4-year-old son, and three of her daughter’s friends were left alone and unsupervised during her daughter’s sleepover birthday party at her apartment on Nash Drive near Stateline Road.

During the party, one of the girls found a loaded pistol in the kitchen drawers while she was looking for silverware.

According to investigators from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the girls passed the gun around and it accidentally discharged as one of them was putting it back in the drawer. 11-year-old Madison Jones was struck in the head, killing her.

A grand jury indicted 30-year-old Sims on negligent homicide, two counts of aggravated child neglect, and one count of aggravated parental or custodial child endangerment. She is being held on a $65,000 bond.