MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call off the 4200 block of Fredricks Ave in East Memphis on Saturday after a woman was found with a gunshot wound.



Memphis Police said she was transported to Baptist East Hospital in critical condition.



MPD is still investigating this incident.

MPD asks if you know anything, you should contact CrimeStoppers at 901 528 – CASH or submit a tip online to CrimeStoppers.