MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Police are looking for four men who carjacked a woman who was holding a baby in front of a gas station in South Memphis earlier this month.

The carjacking at the Marathon on Lamar was captured on camera.

In the video released by police, you can see four men getting into the 2016 Hyundai Sonata after forcing the victim out of the passenger seat at gunpoint.

At the time, the victim was holding her baby in her lap. She told police one of the robbers opened the passenger door and told her to get of the car, or he was going to kill her and her baby.

The victim was waiting in the car for her grandmother, who had just entered the business. The grandmother told officers she heard her grandaughter screaming and came back outside, and one of the suspects pointed a gun at her.

Investigators said thanks to a tracking device in the Sonata, they found the stolen car a day later in the 2600 hundred block of Burns in the Bethel Grove area.

Police are still looking for the carjackers. If you recognize anything about the men in the video, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.