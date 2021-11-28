MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is behind bars after Memphis Police said they observed her driving across the media on November 28th and hit a man with her SUV.

MPD said that Malia Isbell struck a man with her SUV after crossing the median and then tried to drive away.



Police said that the man suffered injuries to his lower legs.



According to police, they investigated and found that the man and Isabell had a verbal altercation inside a nightclub.

Police said the altercation escalated after they left the building when Isabell hit him with her SUV as he was walking away.



Malia Isabell has been charged with aggravated assault, driving while license is suspended, revoked or cancelled, violation of financial law (lack of insurance), as well as leaving the scene of an accident.



Isabell’s bail information has not been posted yet. Her next court date is set for November 29.

WREG will update as more information becomes available.