MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police arrested a woman in a shooting that injured a woman outside Commas Lounge on Park Avenue in Orange Mound.

Rekiyah Simmons

Rekiyah Simmons has been charged with attempted first degree murder, according to Memphis Police.



A woman was rushed to the hospital after two people shot up her car.

The victim told officers that Simmons came out of the club around midnight Monday and started hitting her car, telling the woman to get out and fight. According to a police report, Simmons said “That [expletive] don’t want to fight me, go handle your business.”

When the driver refused, Simmons and another woman allegedly shot through the windshield. The victim suffered two gunshot wounds to the stomach and hip.



Court records show the victim has had run-ins with Simmons and the other suspect before.

Simmons is out on a $1,000,000 bond, and she currently has no set court appearance.