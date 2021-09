MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead and two other women detained by police after a shooting Monday night.

Officers were on the scene in the 2500 block of West Hillview around 9 p.m. That address in the Hillview Apartments, off Alcy Road near Airways and Interstate 240.

Police said one woman was taken to Regional One in critical condition, but she did not survive.

Two females were detained by police. MPD is investigating.