MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman has reportedly been convicted of illegally registering to vote in 2019.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says Pamela Moses, 44, was found guilty earlier this week.

According to the DA’s office, in April of 2015, Moses pled guilty to felony counts of tampering with evidence and forgery. The DA’s office says she also pled guilty to misdemeanor counts of perjury, stalking, theft of under property $500 and escape.

Moses was reportedly placed on probation for eight years.

Because of the conviction, she lost her right to vote. The DA’s office says because of the tampering of evidence conviction, Moses was “permanently deemed ineligible” to vote or register to vote in Tennessee.

The DA’s office claims that in September of 2019, Moses filed a certificate of restoration and application for voter registration with the Shelby County Election Commission. Moses reportedly claimed her sentenced had expired and that she was eligible to register again, but she was actually still on probation.

Moses will be sentenced on December 10. The DA’s office says she faces four to eight years in prison.

Moses is reportedly out on bond at this time.