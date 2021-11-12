MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Department of Justice says an employee of the Memphis Veteran’s Affairs Medical Center has been sentenced to nearly a year in federal prison for assaulting two VA Police officers.

Friday, the DOJ announced Tiffany Lewis, 39, was sentenced to 10 months in federal prison. She was reportedly sentenced on November 5.

The DOJ says on November 20, 2020, VA Police officers responded to a disturbance on VA property and saw Lewis assaulting another person.

According to the DOJ, when officers tried to detain Lewis, she resisted and struck one of the officers. The DOJ says officers escorted Lewis to a police holding room, where she then punched another officer in the face.

Lewis pled guilty to two counts of assaulting federal officers on August 2.

Kim Lampkins, special agent in charge of the VA Office of Inspector General’s Mid-Atlantic Field Office, released a statement on the sentencing.

“This sentence demonstrates the VA Office of Inspector General’s commitment to ensuring of a safe work environment for all VA employees,” Lampkins said. “We will continue to work jointly with the VA Police Service to investigate and prosecute anyone who threatens or assaults VA employees.”

The DOJ says Lewis will also have to serve one year of supervised release.