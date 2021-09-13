Woman charged with vehicular homicide in death of Memphis basketball standout Galen Young

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 19-year-old Memphis woman is out on bond after she was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide in the death of high school, college and professional basketball player and coach Galen Young.

Young, 45, was killed in June when a car plowed into a home on Horn Lake Road in southwest Memphis. Family members said Young was sitting in front of a computer when a car flew off the road and crashed into the house.

Miracle Rutherford has been charged with vehicular homicide, failure to exercise due care and driving without a license and insurance. Records show she was arrested Friday and later posted $30,000 bond.

Galen Young was found dead in this Memphis home in June after police say a car flew off the road and crashed into the house.

Crash investigators said Rutherford was driving 61 mph in a Mitsubishi Galant when she ran off the road, went airborne, and crashed into the side of the house around 2:45 a.m. June 5, according to a police affidavit.

Young was found unresponsive underneath the vehicle inside the house.

Young was remembered in his published obituary as a star player on the basketball teams at Hillcrest High School in Memphis, Northwest Mississippi Community College and University of North Carolina-Charlotte, where he was named Conference USA MVP in 1999 after the team’s conference title win.

He was a second-round draft pick for the Milwaukee Bucks and later was an assistant coach at Lane College in Jackson, Tennessee.

Rutherford is scheduled for a video arraignment in a Memphis courtroom Monday.