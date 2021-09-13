Woman charged with vehicular homicide in death of Memphis basketball standout Galen Young

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Miracle Rutherford

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 19-year-old Memphis woman is out on bond after she was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide in the death of high school, college and professional basketball player and coach Galen Young.

Young, 45, was killed in June when a car plowed into a home on Horn Lake Road in southwest Memphis. Family members said Young was sitting in front of a computer when a car flew off the road and crashed into the house.

Miracle Rutherford has been charged with vehicular homicide, failure to exercise due care and driving without a license and insurance. Records show she was arrested Friday and later posted $30,000 bond.

Galen Young was found dead in this Memphis home in June after police say a car flew off the road and crashed into the house.

Crash investigators said Rutherford was driving 61 mph in a Mitsubishi Galant when she ran off the road, went airborne, and crashed into the side of the house around 2:45 a.m. June 5, according to a police affidavit.

Young was found unresponsive underneath the vehicle inside the house.

Young was remembered in his published obituary as a star player on the basketball teams at Hillcrest High School in Memphis, Northwest Mississippi Community College and University of North Carolina-Charlotte, where he was named Conference USA MVP in 1999 after the team’s conference title win.

He was a second-round draft pick for the Milwaukee Bucks and later was an assistant coach at Lane College in Jackson, Tennessee.

Rutherford is scheduled for a video arraignment in a Memphis courtroom Monday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

THP trooper killed in Nashville crash

RAW VIDEO: Cat saved by fans after falling from upper deck at Miami football game

VIDEO: Dangling cat saved by fans at ASU game against Miami

Remembering SSG. Ryan Knauss

COVID Crush: Some hospitals turning away non-COVID patients

Two teens charged after 17-year-old is shot to death in Hickory Hill

More News