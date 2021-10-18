MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is behind bars after police say she beat and shot at her boyfriend on Ridgemont Avenue in Raleigh.

Memphis Police say 21-year-old Aniya Buford is responsible and she’s now behind bars.

Court documents say Buford’s boyfriend was sitting in her car after she picked him up from work when he asked her to take him somewhere else.

According to the victim, she told him no and he took her key fob out of her center console.

Memphis Police say this reportedly upset Buford and she started punching her boyfriend in the face.

Police say when he got out of the car, she attacked him again and ran his face into the car, busting his lip. He refused to fight back and he walked inside his house.

From there things allegedly escalated.

Police say Buford called her father and said, “I’m going to kill this b-word”.

Shortly after, MPD says Buford fired several shots at her boyfriend leaving multiple bullet holes in his home. Her boyfriend was not hit.

According to court documents, Buford told police she believed her boyfriend was going to go get a gun and that’s why she fired shots at him.

However, she also told police that he’s never pointed a gun at her in the past and he was unarmed that night.

Court documents say Buford was arrested and admitted to telling her father she was going to kill her boyfriend.

She also told police when she refused to take her boyfriend to another location, he was the one that assaulted her.

However, her boyfriend has not been charged.

Buford has been charged with second-degree attempted murder and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Her first court appearance is October 19.