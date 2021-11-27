MEMPHIS, Tenn.— According to Memphis Police, a woman is behind bars after an argument with a neighbor in a rooming house turns violent, leaving a man with a gunshot in both legs.

MPD said that Rita Blades has been charged with aggravated assault after an argument at a rooming house led to an altercation and left a man with gunshot wounds in both legs



According to MPD, Blades walked up on her neighbor in the course of an argument, and he shoved her away. Records show that he punched her in the face after that.

That’s when, according to police, Blades shot her neighbor twice, once in each leg.



Police said that Blades admitted to shooting the man at the scene, and was taken into custody.



Blades is being charged with aggravated assault, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Rita Blades is currently being held on a $25,000 bond. Her next court appearance is set for November 29.