MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for four women they say tried to carjack a woman in a Frayser parking lot, then assaulted her when she refused to give up her keys.

Video shows the incident, which happened Monday evening outside a shopping center at Frayser Boulevard and Range Line Road.

Police said the four suspects approached a woman who was standing next to her vehicle, and demanded her keys. They begin grabbing her until she fought them off.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with tips can call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH or go to crimestopmem.org.