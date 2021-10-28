MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Amazon Warehouse employee is now behind bars after he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman on Wednesday.

Joshua Louis

Police said Joshua Lewis, 34, fondled the woman inappropriately against her will at the warehouse located on Holmes.

A witness told police that she and the victim were walking from their lunch break when Louis walked up to the victim and grabbed her and wouldn’t let go.

Louis claimed he doesn’t know what happened because he blacked out due to medical issues.

Louis was detained in a manager’s office until police arrived.

He was charged with sexual battery.

No bond has been set.