MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman who’d been evicted from her apartment was charged with attempted murder after police say she fired a shot at a former neighbor, then tried to hide in another neighbor’s house.

It happened Thursday in the 500 block of Baltimore Street in the Belt Line neighborhood. Elizabeth Davis, 29, and her boyfriend had been living in one half of the duplex house but were evicted Thursday.

Police say Davis came back to the house around 4 p.m. and threatened the neighbor who lived with her father on the other side of the duplex, calling the woman a snitch and saying she was responsible for Davis’s eviction.

She allegedly said, “I will shoot you and your dad,” then fired a shot at the woman on her front porch, according to police records.

About an hour later, Davis was seen again, walking into a man’s home down the street. The victim was alerted by neighbors and she called police.

Davis was found hiding in the bathroom of the house, and officers found a 9mm handgun in the refrigerator. The resident told police he didn’t know how the gun got there.

Davis is also charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.