MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police say a woman broke into her ex-boyfriend’s home in the middle of the night and attacked the ex and his new girlfriend with a knife.

It happened in the 700 block of Rosebank Road in Whitehaven while the couple was sleeping.

The male victim told police he was cut multiple times on the hand, arm, and chest and that mother of his two children was responsible. The victim’s girlfriend also had cuts to the left side of her face.

Investigators said India Foster, 21, was able to force open a window in the rear of the house and cut the screen on the window to get inside.

The incident happened nearly two months ago, but Foster was just arrested this week.

Foster is facing two counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated burglary. She was released from jail on a $5,000 bond.

India Foster

Police said the victims’ wounds were not life-threatening, and they were treated on the scene by paramedics.

Foster made her first appearance before a judge on the charges Wednesday. She will be back in court next month.