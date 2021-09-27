Witness: Sonic employee shot in Marion

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG is receiving unconfirmed reports that a person was shot at a Sonic Drive-thru in Marion, Arkansas. Reports are coming in that one person has been shot and few other details at the present moment.

The witness is the mother of the girl who works there. She tells us the victim is her daughter’s boyfriend. She told us that he works at the Sonic as well.

The daughter said he was delivering food to a customer when he was shot.

We have reached out to Marion Police for more information. WREG will update as more information as it becomes available.

