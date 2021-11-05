MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A high-speed chase off Elvis Presley ends in an arrest of a second man who investigators say is tied to this week’s shooting in an Applebee’s parking.

Vincent Brown was arrested Thursday in connection with the triple shooting at an Applebee’s on Hacks Cross Road. Investigators say they found him hiding in a neighborhood off Chelsea in North Memphis.

Robert Sims and a neighbor were supposed to make a quick breakfast run Thursday morning, but their plans quickly changed.

“I said, ‘Man, he was lookin’ dead in my eyes when I walked out the door,’” Sims said.

Officers reportedly swarmed the area.

“Oh, about 20. I have never seen that many cars around here before in my life,” Sims said. “When I came out the house, he was getting out of the car and went down the side of the apartments and went down there by the store.”

People WREG talked to in the neighborhood say police chased Brown and eventually arrested him in North Memphis, about 20 miles away from where the initial shooting happened at Applebee’s.

“Yeah, that’s kinda crazy way out there and then he ended up way over here,” Sims said. “I can’t understand it.”

Records say at times that chase was going over 100 miles per hour.

Brown’s now the second person to be charged. Deputies say the pair had been breaking into cars on the parking lot.

A man eating inside the restaurant came outside and tried to stop them and hold them at gunpoint until police arrived.

But the plan didn’t work. The man was shot in the hip, Brown’s alleged accomplice was shot and a worker on break injured as well.

Sims tells us he’s frustrated to see the violence.

“I’m looking for a change,” Sims said.

Deputies say the car Brown was driving was also stolen prior to the shooting. It’s unclear if anyone else will be charged in connection to the incident or if detectives are looking for anyone else.