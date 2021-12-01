MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Residents of the Willow Oaks apartments in the airport area are wondering what comes next after they said they’re being forced to leave their homes.

People who live there said they received a 30 day notice last month saying they had to leave before the end of November.

Copy of the 30 day notice given to Willow Oaks residents.

But a day after that deadline, residents like Jocelyn Nevels are still there.

“I didn’t know where to go. I don’t know what to do. I’ve been so many places and the don’t have any vacancies for us to move in,” she said.

It’s not just finding a place, it’s finding one she can afford.

Nevels has been living at the apartment for three years.

She’s experienced crime and issues with the upkeep of the apartments.

But the $550 rent is what she can afford, making it hard to find affordable housing while caring for her two kids.

“It’s hard because I’m trying to pay his senior heads and trying to do this and do that and still trying to find somewhere to go. I don’t want my children divided up,” she said. “I can’t afford no $800 or no $900 rent.”

What makes it harder is that this is happening during the holidays.

“I really didn’t have much of a Thanksgiving because I was worried about what was going on. I only have a couple of days left to be in my apartment, so it really wasn’t much of a Thanksgiving knowing you have something to worry about,” Nevels said.

WREG called the number listed on the letter and got a voicemail that didn’t accept messages.

As we await answers, residents hope and pray for more time.

“I just been praying, praying for another day and thanking God for this day. I really have no idea what I’m going to do,” Nevels said.

A city spokesperson said there’s no vacate mandate pursuant to code enforcement.

WREG is working to learn more.