MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Many across Memphis are calling for change after three teenagers and a baby were shot at a Whitehaven gas station Friday night.



Two of the victims, ages 15 and 16 years old, died from their injuries.

Now they have joined a growing list of homicide victims, sparking frustration across the community.

The violence left many in the community speechless. Several were struggling to understand how someone could shoot into a car with three teenage girls and a 9-month-old baby.

“Our babies are dying, their parents are suffering, the community is suffering,” said Debora Ransom. “It’s sad, it’s real sad.”

Memphis Police said the gunman drove off in a blue Nissan Maxima after the shooting, which was later found at an undisclosed location.



Investigators are still working to determine a motive for the attack.



With this shooting, there have been 309 homicides in Memphis this year. Currently, the city is on pace to surpass last year’s record of 332 homicides.

“I really wish they would have more security, meaning the police officers do a random drive even at these gas stations,” Ransom said.



At last check, MPD still does not have a suspect.



If you know anything, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528 – CASH or submit a tip online.