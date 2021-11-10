WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A West Memphis school was locked down Wednesday after police say shots were fired nearby.

Police say they received multiple calls around 11:30 a.m. to shots fired near The Academies of West Memphis. Although the shooting did not involve the school, it was placed on lockdown as a mandatory security precaution, police said.

An investigation found the shooting took place near Rice and Auburn, police said.

Officers reviewed Skycop footage and collected shell casings from the scene. They say people in two vehicles may have been shooting at each other while driving down the street.

Police are continuing their investigation and speaking to witnesses.