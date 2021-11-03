WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — The West Memphis Police Department says Officer David Kohl has been fired Wednesday due to a state investigation and is now facing serious charges.

The department said the state prosecutors office told them the information they were given about an arrest made by Officer Kohl on October 29th didn’t lineup with his dash cam footage. He was placed on non-enforcement status pending an administrative investigation the same day.

On Wednesday, state prosecutors said they are pursuing charges of second-degree battery and filing a false report.

Due to the nature of these charges, Officer Kohl’s termination was put into effect immediately.

West Memphis Police Chief Michael Pope made a brief statement regarding his termination saying, “This is an unfortunate incident that required immediate attention. Because of the swift action by the prosecutors and the West Memphis Police Department, I hope this sends a clear message that this type of behavior will not be tolerated by our department or the state prosecutor’s office.”

This is an active and ongoing investigation.